The Kaleida Health Foundation will host "Halloween on Transit" from 5:30 tp 10 p.m. Oct. 29 at Transit Drive-In Theatre. The family-friendly festival is a benefit for frontline healthcare workers at Kaleida Health. Activities include a costume contest, a laser light show and airing of Disney's "Coco" on the big screens. Admission is $10 per person. Tickets must be purchased in advance through eventbrite.com.

