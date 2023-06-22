A Facebook page representing candidates for local offices in the town of Hartland has been removed from the social media platform.
The page, We The People of Hartland, NY, was created by town board candidate Elizabeth Neadow to promote her candidacy along with fellow candidates Sean Walp, who is also running for town board, and Margaret “Peggy” Zaepfel, who is running for town supervisor.
The three candidates have been linked in their opposition to EDF Renewables’ proposed 350-megawatt Ridge View Solar Center that would spread out over 2,000 acres leased by willing landowners in the town.
Earlier this month, April Garland, a resident of Burt and a former employee of Walp’s business SW Siding from 2006-2009, posted comments on the page suggesting Walp is unfit to serve on the town board.
Garland, who initially made the posts under the anagram Paril Langard, claimed that Walp had a bad temper ande falsely accused her of stealing from him once she stopped working for his business.
Neadow said she removed those comments and blocked Garland’s account from accessing the page because Garland did not initially use her real name and her profile contained “no human pictures.”
“Being on Facebook, there’s so many fake accounts,” Neadow said. “That (account) didn’t seem like a real person.”
She also said that she saw Garland’s comments as nothing more than personal attacks on Walp, and believed the comments did not pertain to the content of that Facebook page.
Garland, however, argued that since the page served a political purpose, her thoughts and opinions on a candidate were relevant, and Neadow restricted her freedom of speech. In an interview with the Union-Sun & Journal, she said she sought counsel on the matter from New York Civil Liberties Union.
Garland added that she has no personal issues with Neadow or Zaepful.
“All I wanted was my voice. I was going to get out there and say, ‘Best of luck to the other two,’ because I don't know them and I'm sure they've done a lot for their community. Sean has done nothing,” she said.
Neadow said she was willing to unblock Garland from the page, but was unsure how to do so. In a June 9 phone conversation with this reporter, she also said she had considered deleting the page from Facebook entirely.
“It’s a good place to connect with people, but I don’t feel like it has enough value to have to worry about a hater,” she said.
The page is no longer accessible on Facebook and Neadow did not respond to the US&J's attempt to confirm whether she deleted the page herself.
