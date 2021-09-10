The 2021-2022 Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) season will open on October 1st with a streamlined application process.
Applications have already been sent to qualified individuals who received HEAP benefits last year and meet the Early Outreach criteria.
Seniors can obtain help through the Niagara County Office for the Aging, 111 Main St., Lockport, where staff will be available to assist with Early Outreach application completion. The office is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The telephone number is 438-4016.
HEAP applications cannot be requested, mailed out or picked up prior to October 1 for anyone who has not already been notified that they qualify for Early Outreach. All other applicants can begin filing their applications on October 1, online at MyBenefits.ny.gov, or by mail or in person at the Niagara County Department of Social Services offices in Niagara Falls and Lockport.
HEAP funding for 2021-2022 furnace repair or replacement is available as of October 1.
For more information, call 278-8400 or go to http://www.niagaracounty.com/socialservices/Home.aspx .
More information about the HEAP program can be found at: http://www.otda.ny.gov/programs/heap/.
