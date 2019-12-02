Lockport United Church of Christ, 98 East Ave., will host a Victorian tea and basket auction on Saturday.
Admission to the tea, themed "The Heart of Christmas," is free; donations will be accepted.
Doors open at 12:45 p.m. and a hostess will help guests find a table. The buffet tea will be served from 1 to 2:45 p.m. Noshes include stromboli, tortilla rollups and a variety of sandwiches including chicken salad, ham, egg salad, salmon spread, crab salad and shrimp salad, and a variety of desserts — cookies, candy, cakes, tarts, mini cupcakes and the like.
Nativity sets from around the world will be on display as centerpieces on the tables and in many parts of the Fellowship Hall.
The basket auction features more than 75 baskets and gift certificates. Tickets are $5 per sheet. Winners will be drawn at 3 p.m. Winners need not be present.
Reservations are recommended; call 751-9895.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.