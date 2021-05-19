Tops Friendly Markets, 5827 S. Transit Road, will serve as a Spread the Love peanut butter dropoff site on Saturday. Containers of peanut butter, preferably plastic containers, can be donated any time between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The peanut butter drive is on behalf of FeedMore WNY, a main supplier of food pantries and other outreach agencies in the region. FeedMore is experiencing an extreme shortage of community food donations, according to spokesman Catherine Shick, and at the same time annual large-scale food drives are canceled due to the pandemic.
FeedMore's focus is on peanut butter as it's one of the items most often requested by partner agencies and their clients. It's a healthy form of protein that's also "kid friendly."
Additional Spread the Love dropoff sites on Saturday are Amherst Town Hall, Walden Galleria Mall, Orchard Park Chamber of Commerce and Lexington Cooperative Market in Buffalo.
Monetary donations also will be accepted at each location and online at www.feedmorewny.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.