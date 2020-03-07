Top honors and scholarships were recently presented to winners of Daemen College’s 51st annual All High Exhibition, which featured some of the finest artwork by high school students from across the Buffalo Niagara region.
Awards and Daemen scholarships were presented to juniors and seniors for artwork selected as Best in Show, Drawing/Illustration, Graphic Design, New Media, Painting, Photography, Print, and Three-Dimensional Work, as well as honorable mentions.
In other top honors, $5,000 Visual Arts Scholarships from the Daemen Visual and Performing Arts Department were awarded to Emma Grzebinski from West Seneca East High School and Isabelle Hare from Montrose Area High School in Montrose, Pa. Selection for the renewable scholarship is based on academic achievement and the strength of a student’s portfolio that is formally evaluated by faculty on the department’s Portfolio Day.
The local 2020 All High Exhibition winners were:
· Best in Show – Mia Mahar, Mount Mercy Academy
· Best Graphic Design – Megan Kyte, Nichols School
· Best New Media – Krizelle Janeli Yanto, Lewiston-Porter High School
· Best Photography – Nicholas Riley, Amherst High School
· Best Print – Caleb Lesswing, St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute
· Best Three-Dimensional – Kyah Orsi, Lewiston-Porter High School
· Buffalo Society of Artists Award – Anne Bailey, Nardin Academy
Honorable mentions were awarded to:
· Emma Ferguson, Kenmore East High School
· Ben Graham II, Niagara Falls High School
