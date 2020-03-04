NIAGARA FALLS — Tax credits for rehabilitation of property listed in the National Register of Historic Places is the subject of a March 11 workshop at Niagara Falls Public Library, Earl W. Brydges building, 1425 Main St. The workshop, scheduled for 6 p.m., is organized by Preservation Buffalo Niagara.
Topics covered in the workshop include available homeowner and commercial historic tax credits, eligibility criteria, what kinds of work qualifies and how to submit an application.
According to Preservation Buffalo Niagara, rehabilitation projects that qualify for historic tax credits include but are not limited to interior and exterior painting, system upgrades, roof replacements, masonry repairs, window and door repairs and floor refinishing.
There's no workshop fee but advance registration is required. Contact Christiana Limniatis at 852-3300 or climniatis@pbnsaves.org.
