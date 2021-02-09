The History Center of Niagara is one of 13 non-profit entities that's getting a 2021 "Impact" grant from the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor. The county historical society was awarded $4,180 to develop and implement six virtual lesson plans highlighting the history, geography and engineering of the Flight of Five canal locks and the Erie Canal's impact on the local, state and national economy, as well as innovations in transportation and communication.
Impact grants provided non-profit organizations and municipalities the opportunity to create programming that can be utilized in lieu of in-person field trips during the COVID-19 pandemic, and later as lessons to prepare for a visit to the Erie Canal. Schools in other parts of the United States will be able to use the History Center's lessons to teach about the canal.
The lessons are targeted to fourth grade students, who study the canal and local history at that grade level. They're based on the Inquiry Design Model using New York State Learning Standards for fourth-grade local history and government. Brief, supplemental videos are included to expand on certain themes and introduce students to the canal, the Flight of Five locks, Erie Canal Discovery Center, the History Center and other local historic sites.
The lessons were prepared by a committee of three educators: Heidi Ziemer, outreach and digital services coordinator for the Western New York Library Resources Council; Rich Pyszczek, coordinator of Social Studies for Buffalo Public Schools; and Ann Marie Linnabery, education coordinator for the History Center.
The lessons will be available at niagarahistory.org by the end of February. For more information, and for other sites hosting the lessons, contact Linnabery at 434-7433 or at annmarie@niagarahistory.org.
