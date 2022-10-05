The Niagara History Center will conduct a Preservation Survey under the guidance of the Documentary Heritage Preservation Services for New York (DHPSNY).
A preservation survey analyzes policies, practices and conditions in an institution and their impact on collections. The aim is preventive care and mitigating deterioration and damage. The survey aids in fundraising for collections care and is often a prerequisite for grants and other funding opportunities.
Among other things, the History Center survey will examine the Niagara County Historical Society's archival collections storage that houses photographs, paper documents, digital records and ephemera.
"This project will ensure that the History Center engages in best practices with regard to our archives, and allow us to apply for grants that support preservation of these valuable collections," curator Terry Abrams said.
The Niagara History Center preserves, promotes and interprets the diverse cultural heritage of the people, places and events related to Niagara County and the Erie Canal.
Documentary Heritage and Preservation Services for New York is a collaboration of the state Archives Documentary Heritage Program and the New York State Library Conservation/Preservation Program.
