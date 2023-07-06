The Niagara History Center is again conducting summertime programming for children aged 7 to 11 years. Four separate programs will be offered on Wednesdays, beginning next week. Each program features crafts, games, stories and hands-on activities. The programs are:
— Revolutionary War Day, July 12. Step back to the time of the American Revolution, learn the causes of the war and make objects that would have been used at that time.
— I Spy Adventure Walk, July 19. Learn how to look for unique things connected to history, architecture and nature, tour a 200-year-old home and do other related activities.
— Buffalo’s 1901 Pan American Exposition, July 26. Get your ticket to visit and participate in the first world’s fair where electricity was used. Play midway games and make a souvenir.
— Simple Machines and How They Work, August 2. Did you ever wonder how a catapult or a block and tackle are built and used? Come to this program to make them and other devices.
All programs begin at 10 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. The fee is $25 per child, per program. The Town of Lockport Recreation Department offers $5 coupons for town residents. To register or learn more, contact Ann Marie Linnabery at 716-434-7433 or annmarie@niagarahistory.org.
