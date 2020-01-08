The holiday children's program "Achieving the Dream: Women of Color in Science, Business and the Arts" will be presented Jan. 20 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day) at the History Center of Niagara, 215 Niagara St.
The three-hour program, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., focuses on women of African American descent who made their mark on U.S. history by succeeding in the fields of science, business and the arts. Mathematicians, inventors, aviators, environmentalists, sculptors and entrepreneurs, these women broke down social barriers and permanently changed the course of history through their strength, effort and determination.
Highlighted women include: Marie Van Brittan Brown, who's credited with inventing the first closed circuit television; and Dr. Gladys West, whose contributions to the mathematical modeling of the shape of the earth led to the creation of the first Global Positioning System.
Children aged 7 to 12 years will play fun, interactive math games, learn how GPS and geocaching works, make a small model plane, sculpt with clay and more. Snacks and refreshments will be provided at noontime.
The fee is $10 per child. Advance reservations are required; call 434-7433 or email info@niagarahistory.org.
