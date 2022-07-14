MEDINA – Witnessing a hole-in-one is an exciting and rare event, but to see one during a golf tournament makes it even more special.
Golfers who participated in Orleans Community Health’s annual golf tournament on June 24 got to witness the rare occurrence when Troy Dolly from Evident’s team hit a a hole-in-one.
This was just one of the many highlights to occur at the 35th annual golf tournament at Shelridge Country Club, said Heather Smith, director of Orleans Community Health Foundation.
With the wind in his favor, Dolly launched the shot 137 yards from the 12th tee to the cup.
Brett Decker, general manager of Shelridge, said the feat was pretty cool. He doubts anyone has ever had a hole-in-one at the course during a tournament.
“It was a pretty unique thing to do,” he said.
Marc Shurtz, CEO of Orleans Community Health, said they knew it was a good shot as soon as he made contact. Shurtz described how they watched the ball land just outside the green on the right and then bounce left onto the green and roll out of sight. When they approached the green, they found Dolly’s ball in the cup and that’s when the excitement began.
Dolly was automatically crowned the “Closest to the Pin” winner from the white tee, since that was the designated hole for that contest.
Tournament winners were led by team captain Faust Novello from the OCH Pharmacy Department. His team included Fran Mosher, Andrew Strzepek and Jeremy Hill. They took the “Tournament Champions” title with a combined score of 64, which was eight under par.
The COVA team was crowned as the most honest team with a Might Mulligan trophy. Golfing for COVA was Laurie Schwab, Brandi Fisher, James Fisher and Aaron MacKenzie.
“Closest to the Pin” winner from the red tee was Elizabeth Krause. The Longest Drive contest was on hole 18 and was won by Sue Seefeldt from the red tee and Mike Higgs from the white tee. Lastly, a putting contest was held at the practice green and Frank Lee won with a combined shot score of 16 points.
Each year, the OCH Golf Tournament is a vital part of fundraising for the Foundation’s annual campaign, Smith said. This year they are focused on raising $150,000 to replace all 60 IV pumps used throughout the Orleans Community Health system. These pumps are primarily used at Memorial Memorial Hospital in the Emergency Room, Operating Room, Ambulatory Surgical Unit, Post-Acute Care Unit, second floor patient care area, on the North Wing Residential Care Unit and at the hospital’s two dialysis centers in Medina and Batavia.
“Any patient at any time could need an IV pump for basic hydration, routine transfusions for on-going medical conditions or for life-saving medication that will help fight infections to keep them alive,” Smith said.
At the tournament, just over $30,000 was raised, which has brought OCH one-third of the way to their goal.
Coming up, the OCH Foundation has several other events planned to help continue to close the gap on their goal. In mid-July, they are participating in the Give 716 social media event hosted by the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres. In September, they will be holding the Mega Drawing Cash Raffle with more than $14,000 in cash prizes. November will feature the annual Treasure Island fundraiser.
Anyone interested in making a contribution to the campaign now may do so by logging on to https://supportoch.kindful.com/.
