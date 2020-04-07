LOCKPORT — Crafter applications are now available for the 40th Kenan Arts Council Holiday Gift Show, to be held on the Kenan Center campus, 433 Locust St., from Nov. 20 through Nov. 22.
Fine art crafters are showcased in the juried show. All works must be original designs and examples of the artist's creativity of the artist.
Approximately 2,000 shoppers visit the show each year.
The deadline for applying for a spot in the show is May 9. To obtain an application, call 433-2617 or 434-1951.
