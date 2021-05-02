Starting in February, eight businesses in Western New York donated 2,900 packages of cookies to hometown heroes in the local community.
The Hometown Heroes Project is an effort from the Girl Scouts of Western New York to make our corner of the world a little brighter and thank local hometown heroes such as first responders, essential workers, and community organizations for their service. Girl Scouts partners with businesses by providing the link to donating in their community while simultaneously supporting Girl Scout troops in their area.
The following businesses purchased and donated 2,900 total packages of Girl Scout cookies for distribution among essential workers and hometown heroes.
• Mutual of America Financial Group (Rochester) donated 1,000 packages
• Arbor Capital Management (Amherst) donated 500 packages
• Manning & Napier (Fairport) donated 500 packages
• DK’s Plumbing (Hilton) donated 300 packages
• KeyBank (Exchange Street location in Buffalo) donated 300 packages
• Landpro Equipment (Falconer) donated 100 packages
• Lehigh Construction Group Inc. (Orchard Park) donated 100 packages
• Savarino Companies (Buffalo) donated 100 packages
Because Mutual of America’s donation totaled $5,000 they were given the option to select where their cookies went. They designated Bornhava of Amherst as the recipients. Bornhava supports children born with developmental disabilities in the WNY community.
All other donated cookies were distributed to essential and frontline workers at medical facilities, non-profits, and retail businesses in the Western New York area on behalf of the donors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.