New York State Assembly Member Mike Norris, R-Lockport, is asking residents of the 144th Assembly District to nominate other residents for his Hometown Heroes honorary program. Nominees should be residents of any age who helped and/or are still helping to protect the community against the novel coronavirus and are making a difference in tough times.
“During this pandemic I’ve never been more proud of our communities and the many outstanding individuals who have stepped up and helped. That’s the Western New York spirit, and what makes this part of the state so special," Norris said in a release announcing the program.
Nominees cannot be candidates for public office, according to the release.
Both the nominee and their nominator will be notified by mail if they are selected.
To nominate someone, download the form at https://nyassembly.gov/mem/Michael-J-Norris/story/93472.
For more information, call Norris’ office at 839-4691.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.