Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. High 41F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening changing to mixed rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%.