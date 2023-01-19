Writers visiting Lock City Books
Locally based horror authors Aly and Michael X Welch will read excerpts from their work at Lock City Books, 8 Market St., at 6 tonight. Afterward, a panel discussion will be led by Mayor Michelle Roman and the Welches will sign copies of their books.
Aly Welch’s urban fantasy debut novel, “A Better Me,” tells the story of Gabrielle Johnson, a film student and part-time production assistant, who dreams of something more. After an otherworldly encounter with an influencer, she finds herself reduced to a supporting role in her own life. Will Gabrielle reclaim the director’s chair, or will she get written off completely?
Aly’s husband, Mike X Welch, is the author of “ENANTIODROMIA: collected stories,” which was finalist for the 2020 Whirling Prize from the University of Indianapolis. It includes the short story “You Might Get It,” the tale of a drunk and grieving widower who has his wish fulfilled when his recently deceased wife knocks on the front door.
