YOUNGSTOWN — After a three-year hiatus, the Jack Beatty Memorial Hospice Cruise and Clambake is back for its 21st year. The event is scheduled for July 14 at the historic Youngstown Yacht Club, rain or shine. The longtime fundraiser benefits Niagara Hospice, and invites community members to enjoy the summer season in an ideal way, out on the open water.
For two decades, the members of Youngstown Yacht Club and skippers around Western New York have generously donated their boats and time to take attendees up the Niagara River for an unforgettable sail.
During the sail, participants may enjoy snacks and drinks provided by the boat owners, and will also enjoy live music by The Junkyard Dogs who will be performing right on the river for passing boats. Following the sailing portion of the event, the good times continue with a clambake and buffet featuring live music by Soul Committee. The evening will wrap up with an auction that offers gifts donated by local businesses and community members.
“Nothing pleases me more than sharing the great news that this event has returned for 2023,” Cruise and Clambake Committee chair Paul Beatty Sr. said. “Niagara Hospice has had such a positive impact on so many Niagara County residents, and this event brings the community together in a unique and enjoyable way to raise money for such an integral community organization that means so much to so many.”
Since its inception, the Jack Beatty Memorial Hospice Cruise and Clambake has raised more than $600,000 for significant projects at Niagara Hospice. In 2019, new pull-out couches were purchased for guests of Niagara Hospice House and 2018’s proceeds secured an ambulette, which transports hospice patients to and from local hospitals, their homes, and Niagara Hospice House.
Those interested in attending the Cruise and Clambake are encouraged to sign up early to secure their spot. Tickets also are available for the clambake / cookout only.
Online registration, pricing information and further details can be found at www.NiagaraHospice.org/cruise. To volunteer, offer sponsorship, place an ad or donate an auction item, call Paul Beatty Sr. at 716-860-2854 or Allison Bolt at 716-280-0766.
