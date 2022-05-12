The Hot Country Liners Dance Team are beginning a new season public performances this weekend. After a two-year hiatus, the team is excited to display 13 new dances at several indoor and outdoor venues throughout Western New York. The team has three new members this year, for a total of 30 dancers with a wide range of experience.
The team's debut appearances are slated for 2 p.m. Saturday at Gratwick Hose fire hall, North Tonawanda, during the “Who’s Rescuing Who” fundraiser for Whispering River Rescue; and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Apple Blossom Festival in Newfane.
HCL is abiding by various Covid guidelines, such as masking or vaccination requirements for indoor shows, depending on the venue’s requirements. Their private performances are resuming at several nursing homes and assisted living facilities as well.
With the ability to practice for so long during the pandemic, the team is hopeful that they will look better than ever this year.
The high energy line dance demonstrators perform to a range of music, including hip-hop, rock and roll, swing and country western, for approximately 45 minutes per show.
Fans of the musical Grease, the band Earth Wind and Fire and performer Toby Keith are all in for a treat during this year’s shows.
“I’m most excited to perform Hold Your Horses this season because it has some new and unusual steps and is fun to dance,” said Ellie Stone, dance team secretary. The original choreography is by A.T. Kinson and Tom Mickers, to the upbeat song Hold Your Horses by E-Type. It is considered an intermediate to advanced routine as there are 64 counts and it is performed on four walls. The unique features Stone referenced include a few galloping and trotting steps, in accordance with the name of the tune.
In years past the team has graced the main stage at the Niagara County Fair and it will do so again this year. Their 2022 schedule is lighter, due to the season commencing later and lingering health concerns, but be sure to see them wherever you can.
June 4 — Alden Farmers Market, 13119 Broadway (Route 20), 11 a.m.
June 25 — Lockport Outdoor Arts & Crafts Festival, Main Street, 1 p.m.
June 26 — ASHA Sanctuary, 2969 Coomer Road, Newfane, 12:30 p.m.
August 6 — Niagara County Fair, Lake Avenue, Lockport, 7 p.m.
August 13 — Clarence Farmers Market, 10717 Main St., 11 a.m.
September 24 — Lewiston Harvest & Hops Festival, 493 Center St., 1 p.m.
The team also anticipates performing at the Orleans County Fair in July and Pendleton and Wilson Field Days in August, but as of this writing the details were not yet confirmed.
