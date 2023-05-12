The Hot Country Liners dance team will make its 2023 debut Monday during the Lockport Optimist Monday Night Cruise at Ida Fritz Park, Park Avenue and Hawley Street. Their line dance demonstration will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Hot Country Liners is composed of men and women who are committed to performing high-energy line dance demonstrations, with a wide variety of music including hip hop, rock and roll, swing and country-and-western. Performances usually last about 35 minutes and are designed for an all-ages audience.
Any donations received are given to area charities such as veterans organizations, Niagara Hospice, the Niagara Falls Firefighters Toy Fund and various food pantries.
In addition to festivals and fairs, the dance team puts on shows at nursing homes and skilled care facilities throughout Western New York.
Some upcoming public performances include:
— Apple Blossom Festival, 2 p.m. May 21 at the Newfane Historical Society’s Country Village, West Creek and Ide roads.
— Relay For Life — Niagara Falls, 2 p.m. June 3, 577 Witmar Road.
— Lockport Outdoor Arts and Crafts Festival, 1 p.m. June 24, Main Street.
— Orleans County Fair, 7 p.m. July 25 at the 4-H Fairgrounds, 12690 State Route 31, Albion.
— Niagara County Fair, 7 p.m. Aug. 5 at the 4-H Fairgrounds, Lake Avenue, Lockport.
— Alden Farm Market, 11 a.m. Aug. 12 at 13119 Broadway (Route 20), Alden.
