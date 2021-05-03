The Hot Country Liners Dance Team is a co-ed line dancing group that has been entertaining Western New Yorkers of all ages since 1993. Some of their past shows have been at the New York State Fair, the Niagara County Fair, Lockport Cruise Night and various local assisted living facilities.
During a typical season, the team practices 13 dances on Friday nights and Sunday afternoons from January through April at the Lockport VFW hall on Caledonia Street. The nearly four months of preparation is required for the team to successfully put on more than 80 shows over the duration of the year.
The Hot Country Liners dance to traditional country western music as well as pop, rock, Broadway and more. The difficulty of the dances ranges from beginner to intermediate level. A select team of members works on the choreography and teaching the steps, so that the troupe is ready to perform new numbers each year.
Due to COVID-19 and the elimination of most events involving large gatherings, the Hot Country Liners did not have the opportunity to publicly display their new dances in 2020 and they do not currently have any performances scheduled this year.
After the initial coronavirus outbreak, team practices were paused; infrequent and optional rehearsals resumed in May 2020. Ten dancers were meeting in the Clarence First Presbyterian Church parking lot when the weather allowed, with 6 feet between each dancer.
“We just plug away trying to dance once a week in the parking lot, weather permitting," Ellie Stone, choreography team committee member, said. "Sundays right now, until it’s lighter later in the evening, and we can go back to week nights.”
Jim Owen, president of the team, explained that he enjoys line dancing because it’s a great form of exercise and an easy way to meet many new people. He has been dancing for 25 years, starting out at the old Howdy’s on Main Street in Clarence, which now operates as The Stage.
The team has adapted to the necessary protocols by rehearsing outdoors and leaders are hopeful they'll resume regular practices and entertain the general public again in the future.
“We don’t get to see each other very often and we are a very tight knit group. For some of us that live alone it has been quite an adjustment not seeing our dancing friends,” Owen said, noting that in years past, team members attended dinners, concerts, campouts and other activities together.
The Hot Country Liners Dance Team is still accepting new members, aged 21 years and older. Interested parties can e-mail Kathy Richau, the team’s booking contact, at kcountry12@yahoo.com.
“Don’t be intimidated by people you see that make dancing look easy, they were beginners once too,” Owen said. “If dancing is something you want to get into you should pursue it!”
The Hot Country Liners has a philanthropic aspect. The team occasionally receives money for performing, which has been donated to many charities in the area including the Lockport Salvation Army, the Niagara and Erie county hospice organizations and ASHA Animal Sanctuary, at the end of the performing season.
When the team performs, the members always take the time to “meet and greet” their audience afterward. Seeing the public participate and show excitement while they dance is a reward in itself.
“Our performances at area health facilities are not only a 'feel good' for their residents, but also for us when we’re dancing,” Owen said.
For more photos and videos of their past performances, and future updates, “like” the Hot Country Liners Dance Team Facebook page.
