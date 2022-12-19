Several hundred volunteers stepped up to help place wreaths on veterans’ graves in Medina cemeteries Dec. 17, during the annual Wreaths Across America observance.
Kathy Blackburn, who has chaired the local event every year, said she actually had orders for 1,500 wreaths, but the Wreaths Across America organization will only ship 1,000.
Medina was able to request that large number because of a donation from local businessman and Navy veteran Tom Snyder.
Then the plea went out for volunteers to help lay the wreaths at Boxwood, St. Mary’s and Sacred Heart cemeteries.
Blackburn said the response was overwhelming.
“We had volunteers calling constantly,” she said. “It was amazing.”
A handful of volunteers were chosen to place wreaths recognizing every branch of the military. One was Gloria Brent, who said she volunteered because she comes from a family with a military service tradition. Brent laid a wreath for the Merchant Marines.
Colton Smith laid a wreath for the Space Command; Kelly Fisk for the Coast Guard; Tom Snyder for the Navy; Nick Fitzak for the Marines; Steve Hawley for POWs, MIAs and all who served; Dave Barhite for the Army; and Kelsey Traxler for the Air Force.
The ceremony began with an introduction by Blackburn, who explained the purpose of the Wreaths Across America program being observed in more than 3,400 locations across the country.
“We gather to remember the fallen, honor those who serve and teach the next generation the value of freedom,” Blackburn said. “These wreaths are a gift of appreciation from our nation.”
Dave Kusmierczak offered a prayer, followed by the placing of wreaths.
In all, 800 wreaths were placed in Boxwood Cemetery, 100 in St. Mary’s and 100 in Sacred Heart.
The Friends of Boxwood Cemetery, headed by Rob Klino, handed out free hot chocolate and collected donations.
