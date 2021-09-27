BURT — A local winery is one of six locations where FeedMore WNY's annual Walk Off Hunger event will take place on Saturday.
Walk-Off Hunger is a fundraiser for FeedMore WNY, a food bank that serves four counties including Niagara County.
Schulze Vineyards & Winery, 2090 Coomer Road, will host a "meet-up" walk location from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. Other meet-up locations, where flat, well-marked, approximately 2-mile trails have been created, are in Williamsville, Fredonia, Buffalo, East Aurora and Olean.
Walk-Off Hunger Weekend begins Friday with a kickoff party from 4 to 7 p.m. at Evans Bank corporate headquarters, 6460 Main St., Williamsville. That's where participants will receive their walker registration bag and event T-shirt. Refreshments will be served and DJ Milk is providing the entertainment. Also, there's an option to walk one of two available routes, or create a DIY route at the location, time and distance of the participants' choosing.
Registration is $25 per person or $20 per person for groups of four or more participants. Registration is free for participants aged 12 years or younger. General and group registration includes access to a virtual auction. To register or for more information, visit https://www.feedmorewny.org/walk-off-hunger/.
“The increased need for food assistance in WNY is unfortunately not changing anytime soon. The economic impacts of COVID-19 have prevented many individuals and families from accessing the nutritious food they need to stay healthy,” Tara A. Ellis, president and CEO of FeedMore WNY, said. “Events like Walk Off Hunger make it possible for FeedMore WNY to continuously provide necessary nourishment to a variety of our Western New York neighbors in need, ranging from children to families to older adults.”
