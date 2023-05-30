Independent Living of Niagara County has hired a new systems advocate, Ericka Miller.
Miller has many years of experience in the Independent Living arena, having worked as the disability advocate of the Rapid Transition Housing Program, and earlier the coordinator of New York Disability Vote Network, both at the Center for Disability Rights in Rochester. Her resume also includes stints as an independent living advocate in Topeka, Kansas, and a peer advocate counselor in Rutland, Vermont, where she also volunteered for the National Human Trafficking and Disabilities Working Group. While in Rochester, Miller was an organizer and a co-chapter lead for ROC ADAPT, a grass-roots disability-led civil disobedience group.
Miller is a past recipient of the NeighborWorks Neighbor of the Year Award from NeighborWorks Community Partners, and the Center for Disability Rights’ Busy Bee Award for advocacy. She has authored a review of an accessible kitchen appliance for the consumer-run, for-profit accessible equipment marketplace Day Undefined LLC, and is one of several individuals featured in the book, “Authentic Selves: Celebrating Trans and Nonbinary People and Their Families.”
For ILNC, Miller will oversee its advocacy system as a whole, working on community-wide issues affecting people with disabilities, such as transportation, housing, and voting rights. As she learns of particular problems, such as lack of access to polling places, she would bring them to the attention of those in authority, as well as write and deliver testimony, policy briefs, and comments on proposed government legislation, regulations and plans.
Independent Living of Niagara County is a member of the Western New York Independent Living, Inc. family of agencies that offer an array of services to aid individuals with disabilities.
