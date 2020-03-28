Lake level webinar coming up
US Co-Chair Jane Corwin and Canadian Co-Chair Pierre Béland of the International Joint Commission will host a webinar on high water levels in Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River at noon on Friday.
Register at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8724864865606219788
A short presentation will be given followed by a moderated online questions and answer period. Discussion topics will include the current water level conditions and actions taken by the IJC and International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board to help reduce the risk of flooding.
Middleport pantry posts special hours
Middleport Area Food Pantry, currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will reopen for a limited time ahead of Easter Sunday. Special pantry hours are 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday April 6 and Thursday April 9.
In case of an emergency, call the Middleport Village Clerk's office, (716) 735-3303, any time between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Arrangements will be made for assistance.
Local 686 Retirees' election postponed
The Retirees' Chapter of UAW Local 686 is postponing executive board elections. A new date will be set later.
Although the chapter called off its April 7 membership meeting earlier this week, live election of trustees of the chapter's executive board and Unit No. 1's executive board was still slated at the UAW hall.
Aquarium to remain closed
The Aquarium of Niagara has extended the duration of its closure to April 19.
The aquarium is producing daily Facebook live videos at 2 p.m. to highlight various behind-the-scenes practices and areas of staff expertise. The videos are accompanied by STEM-based activities on our website that families can do from home.
