In service to our elders

The holidays can be a difficult time for many people. With Easter now behind us, we faced yet another celebration that was strained by the coronavirus.
Traditionally these festivities are a time meant for togetherness, uniting families and friends in a season of joy, but Covid-19 has resulted in regulations that limit gathering sizes and require social distancing and equipment such as masks for basic human interaction.
These are inconveniences, certainly, but with vaccines now more accessible and the loosening of governmental guidelines statewide some people may have had a semblance of normalcy when celebrating Easter this year, in comparison to Easter in 2020.
Unfortunately, “at-risk” populations, including assisted living residents, are still experiencing significant isolation.
With limited (if any) visitors allowed and the elimination of many community-centered events at adult care facilities, The Chapel at Lockport campus, located at 25 Walnut Street, saw a need to serve within their immediate community.
The Chapel collected two-gallon zipper bags of donations as part of their Elder Care Facility Outreach initiative at the end of March. The bags were filled with games, coloring books, calendars, stuffed animals, cards, candies, silk flowers and more. These donations were delivered the day before Easter, April 4, to five nursing homes in Lockport. The goal of collecting these donations was to demonstrate the love and hope of God along with letting the residents know they are cared for.
“We can’t forget this generation,” said Shawn Dewey, a parishioner and volunteer with the visitation and prayer ministry at The Chapel. “They’re all created in the image of God, so we need to continue to love on them.”
Dewey has been ministering to the elderly for five years, most intensely over the past three years. His service before the pandemic started included sharing a weekly message in person at different residences and occasionally offering communion. When he wasn’t able to visit in person any more, Dewey began Facetiming residents, discussing some of their hardships and writing weekly devotionals that he sent via e-mail to be dispersed by activities directors.
Another volunteer and member of the prayer team at The Chapel told Dewey that she and a friend had created bags for nursing home residents at Christmas time. “I could see the heartbreak in their lives, so when Kim brought up the idea I felt like ‘this has got to happen’,” Dewey said.
Dewey was also personally affected by not being able to see a loved one in residence during quarantine periods. At the end of March he finally saw his family member for the first time without a plastic screen dividing them.
The parish began having conversations about this Easter service opportunity in February, with the goal of raising and distributing 220 to 230 bags. This was surpassed, and 255 donations were disbursed to Mount View Assisted Living, Lockport Presbyterian Home, Lockport Rehab, Elderwood at Lockport and Heritage Manor of Lockport.
The director at Lockport Presbyterian Home noted that they could see the love and effort that went into each bag; the overall gift appeared to be thought out and full of love and compassion. Dewey called this a “great example of people with hearts to serve” and he is hopeful that a pen pal relationship between parishioners and residents could develop in the future.
Asked about the reasons behind this work with the elderly, Dewey cited Proverbs 31:8-9: Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly; defend the rights of the poor and needy. He explained, “They were broken in spirit, what a great time to stand up for them.”
