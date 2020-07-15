Independent Living of Niagara County reopened its Lockport and Niagara Falls offices on a limited basis Wednesday.
According to Ernest Churchwell, public information officer, ILNC consumers who want to meet face-to-face with a service provider must first make an appointment and complete a screening questionnaire by phone the day before an appointment. Those who do not have a face covering to bring with them must inform the staff ahead of time so that one can be obtained, if available, or the appointment can be rescheduled. On arrival, consumers will be asked a series of screening questions and, provided the answers are acceptable, will be admitted to the waiting area after washing (or sanitizing) their hands.
Also, Churchwell noted, consumers are asked to maintain a six-foot social distance and refrain from hugging, shaking hands, fist bumping or other physical contact.
To obtain a service provider's phone number, call (716) 284-4131 and dial “9” to access the Dial-by-Name directory, or call the receptionist at (716) 284-4131, extension 200, during business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
