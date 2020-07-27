Independent Living of Niagara County (ILNC) will host its first-ever Walk, Run & Roll Virtual 5k & 10k 2020 race during the month of August.
The race is open to people with disabilities and their friends and families. The point is to show support for ILNC without leaving home.
Entrants can participate anytime during the month and choose the venue that they feel is safe, say, traveling around a building, around the block, up and down the hall, etc. Participants determine on their own the number of "laps" of the circuit required to reach 5 kilometers or 10 kilometers (3.1 miles and 6.2 miles respectively).
To take part, participants must register at RunSignup.com before 11:59 p.m. Aug. 25 and pay a $30 fee. Bib numbers will be available.
All registered participants will receive an event T-shirt after the race ends on Aug. 31.
For more information, contact Jillian Moss at (716) 284-4131, extension 146, or jmoss@wnyil.org.
