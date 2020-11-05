Indoor Market season opens on Saturday

Saturday is opening day for the Lockport Community Farmers Indoor Market at Harrison Place.
The market, accessed from South Street, will be operated from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays of the month, through May. Fesh and local produce, food products, and works by artisans and crafters are available at the market.
Covid-related safety guidelines set by the state Department of Agriculture and Markets are in effect. Market rules include:
— A maximum of 50 customers are allowed in the market space at a time. Minimum social distancing is six feet. Market management suggests only one person from a family or group go to the market.
— Face masks are required gear for everyone in the market space, including vendors, staff and children aged 2 years and older. Management advises against bringing children to the market.
— Food consumption is not allowed on the premises.
— Only vendors and staff may handle products. Customers should not touch produce or products until they're purchased.
— Don't visit the market if you are sick or feel sick.
All vendors accept cash. Market tokens, which are also accepted by all vendors, can be purchased with a credit card or debit card. Wooden SNAP tokens can be purchased with an EBT card.
The market's online store, where advance orders can be placed with participating vendors, is at www.lockportcommunitymarket.com . The online market opens at 10 a.m. on the Sunday prior to the physical market. Advance orders are available for pickup between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on market day.
