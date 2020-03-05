'Influential women' set to take the Palace stage

"Influential Women of the 1800s," featuring the stories of Belva Lockwood and Eliza Mossell, will be presented at Historic Palace Theatre on March 11.
Two of Niagara History Center's Step Back in Time players are stepping into the change agents' roles for the presentation from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Marsha Zimmer portrays Belva Lockwood, author, lawyer and late 19th century U.S. presidential candidate who was the first woman admitted to the Bar of the Supreme Court. According to the history center, Lockwood's work was particularly important to several social reforms at the time, including equal pay for working women.
Brenda Reaves portrays Eliza Mossell, the wife and mother of an outstanding African American family who were the first to achieve success in many social and professional areas. She and her husband Aaron Albert Mossell, Sr. moved to Lockport in 1866 where they gave their children an education to succeed. Along with their various other achievements, her husband and son Charles are credited with desegregating Lockport schools in 1876, eight decades before segregated schooling was ruled unconstitutional.
Together they will show the world in which they lived along with their struggles and accomplishments.
"Influential Women of the 1800s" is the second of four back-to-back monthly programs organized by the Niagara County Historical Society and the Palace. Admission is free. Palace concessions will be available. For more information, call the history center at 434-7433 or the Palace at 438-1130.
