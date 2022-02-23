Inspired to uphold a rich Lockport tradition

Look at the logo accompanying this article. The illustration, by Manning McCandlish, highlights the multitude of spires that sit atop houses of worship in Lockport. These spires root themselves in the rich, spiritual texture of the lives that people have lived in this community over the years.
That texture eventually found expression in the Lockport Lenten Luncheons that have been held nearly continuously at Emmanuel United Methodist Church for more than 60 years. They have featured speakers from a variety of backgrounds, each reflecting on the aspects of life that have inspired them in their interactions with the world.
The speaker portion of the luncheons will return, beginning on March 2, after a year-and-a-half hiatus imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Because this pandemic is still current, no luncheons will be served. However, the speakers will share their thoughts in essays that will appear in this newspaper every Wednesday leading up to Easter, under the heading "Lenten Inspirations."
An essay by Rev. Gregg Stierheim, pastor of Williamsville United Methodist Church, will be published on March 2.
Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti will write for March 9.
Aaron Carlson, executive director of Hearts and Hands, will write for March 16.
Rev. Rick Danielson, pastor of Lockport United Church of Christ, will write for March 23.
Kathleen and David Greenfield will write for March 30.
Christa Caldwell, retired director of Lockport Public Library, will write for April 6.
Rounding out the schedule, Rev. Steve Hall, retired former pastor of Lockport United Church of Christ, will write for April 13.
Special recognition and thanks go to Linda Roth, who chaired the planning committee for the three years leading up to, and including, the 2020 roster of speakers and meals. Linda worked with a gifted group of people in quiet ways that were efficient and effective. When the pandemic broke out in earnest in March of 2020, she made the difficult but necessary decision to suspend that year’s series. Her decision represents the best spirit of the Lockport Lenten Luncheons: to bring people together in ways that enrich their lives.
Steve Hall is chairperson of the 2022 Lockport Lenten Luncheon series.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.