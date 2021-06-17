Niagara Pride is continuing its celebration of Pride Month with an online art auction fundraiser, an interfaith service and unveiling of the new Rainbow Garden.
The PRIDE Art Auction, which runs until 9 p.m. Saturday at https://www.32auctions.com/niagaraprideartauction, features a one-of-a-kind piece by Buffalo artist James Konidis, a resin-treated window with a Pride motif, alongside photographs, paintings and prints, all donated. Auction proceeds are earmarked for 2021 and 2022 Niagara Pride community programming.
Niagara Pride is sponsoring an LGBTQ+ Affirming Interfaith Service at 2 p.m. June 27 at Oppenheim Park, Shelter 4. Participants will include Rev. Susan Frawley (Unitarian Universalist), Rev. Michael Keicher (Evangelical Lutheran Church in America), Rev. Patrick Bradley (Episcopalian), Rev. Laura Norris-Buisch (Presbyterian) and Monk D. Wilkes Alexander (Buddhist). Each will read an inspirational work, including scripture, that is meaningful to their religious tradition, and offer prayers and blessings to the attendees and the LGBTQ+ community. After the service, clergy will be available to discuss their religious perspective with those who attend. The event is open to all. Dress will be casual and people are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
The organization will unveil its newly created LGBTQ+ Rainbow Garden at Power City Eatery, Niagara Falls, at 1 p.m. June 28. In addition, Old Falls Street will be decorated in rainbow banners and Niagara Falls will be illuminated in the Rainbow Pride colors at 9 p.m. The falls will be lit three times that evening, for 15 minutes at a time, at 9, 10 and 11 p.m. June 28 is the anniversary of the beginning of the 1969 Stonewall Riots in Greenwich Village triggered by a police raid on a gay bar.
For more information about Niagara Pride or Pride Month, visit www.niagarapride.org, email info@niagarapride.org or call 298-7656.
