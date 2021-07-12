Interns prove their strength in personal training program

It was a busy semester for the juniors and seniors in the Personal Training Program at the Niagara Career and Technical Education Center. As part of the Personal Training Program, students gain experience, build their skill sets and create connections with local businesses while working in their chosen career fields through class internships.
Teacher Jared Karas and his students would like to thank the following locations for their willingness to participate: Elite Fitness, Esporta, Crunch Fitness, ChrisFit, Timber Strength, Before & After Fitness, I Believe Fitness, Pro Training, Hot Corner Athletics, Access Physical Therapy, Summit HealthPlex Physical Therapy, Summit Sport & Spine, Total Body Wellness, Riverview Chiropractic, Dressel Chiropractic, Excelsior Orthopedics Athletic Training at Starpoint High School, North Tonawanda High School Athletic Training, Colonial Village Elementary School Physical Education, GJ Mann Elementary School Physical Education, LaSalle Prep School Physical Education, North Tonawanda Middle School Physical Education, Wilson Middle School Physical Education, Edward Town Middle School Physical Education, and Lewiston Porter Middle School Physical Education.
It was a great opportunity for the students to get real world experience and gain more skills from the various experts they worked with.
— Lisa Bielmeier
