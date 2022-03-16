MIDDLEPORT — Live theater returns to Royalton-Hartland Central School this weekend with presentation of "Into the Woods" at the high school auditorium. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Based on the book by James Lapine, and with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Into the Woods weaves together several Brothers Grimm fairy tales. Characters such as Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk end up together after meeting up with a baker and his wife who are on a quest to lift the family curse cast upon them by a witch.
The cast includes Miles Clarke (Narrator / Mysterious Man), Nik Gutierrez (The Baker), Ella Seib (Cinderella), Emmaline Verratti (The Baker's Wife), Ryan Hiller (Jack), Abigail Murphy (The Witch), Lorna Becker (Jack’s Mother), Alyson Berner (Cinderella’s Stepmother), Chelsie Gutierrez (Lucinda), Brooke Livergood (Florinda), Crystalina Baumer (Rapunzel), Alex Murray (Cinderella’s Prince), Jacob Hagen (Rapunzel’s Prince), Adyn Migliore (Wolf), Jayden Colletta (Steward), Cassidy Ohol (Giant), Gabriella Smith (Granny), Abigail Pratt (Cinderella’s Mother) and Gwynivere Fuller (Milky White). Villagers are portrayed by Shianne Beauman, Chelsea Froman, Zamora Garcia-Cacique, John Guilfoyle, Allison Hale, Hailey Pasnik, Kortney Schwartz, Victoria Silsby and Alexis Summers. The musical is directed by Kathy Bleiler-Dick, choreographed by Hannah Dodge and produced by Carol Blumrick.
Members of the pit orchestra are Haven Shin, Hannah Aiken, Brandon Burgess, Joshua Kennedy, Andrew Ossont, Bailey Brewer, Calvin Fournier, Alexis Leonard, Alexander Ovitt, Kaitlyn Stockowiak, Deanna Bryant, Levi Gillings, Kenneth Leonard and Brooke Stevens. The conductor is Gerald Bacon.
The tech crew consists of Aubrey Anderson, Kenize Baer, Alyssa Beauman, Allison Branch, Emily Clark, Evan Dudek, Wyatt Hashem, Hailey Pasnik, Melinda Schaus, Chris Seib, Andrew Waters and Ciara Wojciechowski. The crew is advised by Colleen Burkett and Christopher Schauss.
Tickets are $10 each in advance and at the door. For advance tickets go to https://royhart.booktix.com/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.