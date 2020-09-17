U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs will host a virtual information night with representatives of each of the five U.S. service academies, for high school students in the 27th Congressional District who are seeking nomination to a service academy. The representatives will brief prospective attendees on the nomination process and answer questions.
The virtual session will begin at 6 p.m. Sept. 23 (Wednesday). To reserve a place and get log-in information, call 634-2324 or 585-519-4002.
Members of Congress can nominate candidates to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland, the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point. The U.S. Coast Guard Academy does not require a congressional nomination.
Service academy applications are due at Jacobs' Clarence district office, 8203 Main St., Suite 2, Williamsville, by 5 p.m. Nov. 6. For application information, visit: Jacobs.house.gov/services.
