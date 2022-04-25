Joint meeting of Lions hosted by the Newfane club

NEWFANE — More than 70 Lions and partners in service attended a joint meeting hosted by the Newfane Lions Club last week. Led by Dana Phillips, current Newfane club president and past Barker club president, everyone present had the opportunity to introduce themselves and share the current activities of their club.
Speakers for the evening were from Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight. Board members Debbie Maybach, Kathy Brown and Tom Petrie gave an explanation how the program works and its history. Using a video and pictures, various trips were described in detail.
Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight covers Western New York and Pennsylvania. It is designed for military veterans to visit the war memorials in Washington, D.C., as a group. The application process covers World War II, Korean and Vietnam war vets. More recently, Gulf War vets have joined the excursions. Selected members of a group gather at a hotel on a Friday night, catch a Southwestern flight to Baltimore on Saturday morning and then ride a bus to Washington. In addition to visiting the war memorials they attend a wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, and enjoy lunch and a gala dinner before returning to Baltimore for a same-night flight home.
Some of the unique features of the Honor Flight program include having a guardian assigned to each veteran. This person ensure that whatever needs the veteran has are met: water, food, medication. There is a wheelchair provided for every veteran. This especially important at Arlington National Cemetery because seated veterans are moved to the front of the crowd.
The trips are expensive, and the various supporting organizations were recognized not only for their financial contributions but their provision of guardians for the trips as well.
Among the memories shared was a story about the late U.S. Sen. Bob Dole. Every Saturday, Dole would be at the memorials to greet the veterans and speak to as many of them as he could. Often, the veterans present were referred to as heroes, and the speaker was corrected. The heroes are the ones who did not make it home.
For more information about this organization or to volunteer, go to www.BufaloNiagaraHonorFlight.org.
• • •
The evening was concluded with Olcott Lions Club inducting three new members and bestowing a Melvin Jones Award, the highest honor given in Lions International. The club's past president, Eoin Walsh, was recognized for his contributions to the organization.
Many of those present plan on attending the Barker Lions 75th Anniversary celebration in June. For more information about local Lions clubs, check their Facebook pages. Barker Lions can be reached at Roar@BarkerLions.org or 716-778-7001.
