Judy Collins art show will benefit Barker Lions Club, VIA  

APPLETON — The Winery at Marjim Manor will host Judy Collins' latest art show, beginning on Sunday.
Judy Murphy Collins of Lockport began painting at age 46, after working alongside her husband John in the family businesses and raising their three children.
At present, Collins is entering a new phase of her artistic career. Having never been interested in selling her art, she has accumulated a large body of work, and recently she decided it was time to share her works with the public. That decision led to the formation of a non-profit charitable corporation, so that she might sell her work and donate the proceeds to charity.
Collins has been a member of the Niagara Arts Guild for more than 30 years. For the guild she has served as its treasurer and frequently as an art show chair.
Collins' show at Marjim Manor, and an accompanying raffle, will benefit Barker Lions Club and VIA (formerly the Olmsted Center) in Buffalo.
Barker Lions Club uses all donated funds to support people in need in the Barker community. Its programs include providing glasses and hearing aids for those who cannot afford them, stocking a medical loan closet, providing wheelchair lifts and ramps, sponsoring scholarships, aiding the local food pantry and donating other funds to help those with hearing and seeing challenges.
VIA (Visually Impaired Advancement) is a nonprofit rehabilitation and social services agency for people who are experiencing vision loss. Its mission is to assist people who are vision impaired or blind to achieve their highest level of independence, through provision of tools, education, rehabilitation, adaptive job training and placement and support.
The opening reception for Collins' show is from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Winery at Marjim Manor, 7171 Lake Road. Music and light refreshments will be available.
Collins' show will continue through Memorial Day. For more information, check the winery’s Facebook page or website or call 716-778-7001.
