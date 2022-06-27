July 4 military flyover arranged in Lyndonville

LYNDONVILLE — An Air Force flyover honoring the veterans of Western New York will take place at 11:55 a.m. Monday, just before the start of the 48th annual Lyndonville Lions Club Independence Day parade.
The flyover will be carried out by the 911th Airlift Wing from Pittsburgh, Pa. The plane is a C-17, the type used by Air Force Reservists to carry out aeromedical intratheater evacuations and provide agile combat support.
This year's Independence Day celebration will also feature the unveiling of Hometown Hero banners and special recognition of two Lyndonville natives who earned the Medal of Honor: Tech Sergeant Forrest Vosler, a B-17 Flying Fortress radio operator during World War II, and Sergeant David Bellavia, who fought in the second battle for Fallujah in the Iraq war.
Bellavia will serve as the grand marshal of the parade and speak at the flag-raising ceremony at the culmination of the parade on the front lawn of the Lyndonville Central School campus.
After the flag-raising, recently deceased Col. Rick N. Parsons will be remembered with a moment of silence and the playing of Taps.
Other events of the day will include a large arts and crafts show, demonstrations by the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department, a 2 p.m. concert by the Who Dats, a 7 p.m. concert by Double Shot and, of course, the grand finale: the annual fireworks show, one of the largest in Western New York.
Multiple food vendors will be on site during the celebration; the Lions Club's annual chicken barbecue starts at 1 p.m.
Anyone who wishes to observe the military flyover is asked to be in Lyndonville no later than 11:30 a.m. Monday. The flyover will start with a pass over in Medina and is expected to travel north from Ridgeway to Lyndonville along Route 63. The best viewing will be along Route 63 and in the town of Yates. Traffic stoppage on Route 63, from Ridgeway north to Yates Center, will begin 15 minutes prior to the flyover.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.