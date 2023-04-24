OLCOTT — 2023 marks the 25th year that the Olcott Yacht Club Women's Yachting Association is offering scholarships to the Junior Sailing Program at OYC. Students in the Barker, Newfane and Wilson school districts between the ages of 7 and 18 years may apply.
Several levels of instruction are taught with an emphasis on safety, fun, sportsmanship, cooperation and competition. Sessions are taught by U.S. Sailing and American Red Cross certified instructors. Instructors use the U.S. Sailing Association format that offers several years of developmental skills in sailing, theory, timing, balance, racing and seamanship.
For a scholarship application, call Linda Rosenbaum, OYC WYA chair, at 716-778-5153. Completed applications are due back no later than June 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.