Junior Sailing scholarships available    

OLCOTT — 2021 marks the 23th year that the Olcott Yacht Club Women's Yachting Association is offering scholarships to the Junior Sailing Program at the yacht club. Students in the Barker, Newfane and Wilson school districts between the ages of 7 and 18 may apply.
Several levels of instruction are taught in the Junior Sailing Program, with an emphasis on safety, fun, sportsmanship, cooperation and competition. Sessions are taught by U.S. Sailing and American Red Cross certified instructors. Instructors use the US Sailing Association format, which offers several years of developmental skills in sailing, theory, timing, balance, racing and seamanship.
For a scholarship application, call Linda Rosenbaum, Women's Yachting Association chair, at 778-5153. Completed applications must be submitted no later than June 7.
