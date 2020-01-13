Just Say No! returning on Friday

The first Barge Canal Optimist Club Just Say No! program of this school year will be held from 6:30 tp 8:30 p.m. Friday at Charles Upson Elementary School, 28 Harding Ave. All students in grades 2, 3 and 4 are invited. Admission is $1 and students should come dressed for gym play (wear sneakers).
Niagara County Sheriff's Investigator Amanda Irons-Rindfleisch will discuss internet safety and good technology behavior with students. from the Niagara County Sheriff's Department. She is also a member of Barge Canal Optimist Club.
Just Say No! offers a mix of education and recreation, supervised by adult members and friends of the club. Students register upon arrival and are signed into a group for activities.
Educational topics tackled in the monthly program include internet safety, bullying, peer pressure, substance abuse awareness and prevention, and other social issues that youths may face.
Registration will open at 6:15 p.m. in the school lobby. The program will begin promptly at 6:30 and end at 8:30. Parents, take note: Children must be picked up inside the school at 8:30.
This is the 28th year of the Barge Canal Optimists' Just Say No! program. Future programs are slated for Feb. 7, March 6 and March 27, all at Upson. For more information, contact Laurie Ferris at Laurieferris806@gmail.com, 867-3279 or at Barge Canal Optimist Club of Lockport on Facebook.
