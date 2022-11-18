Kenan Christmas Village will rise again in conjunction with the Kenan Arts Council’s 41st Holiday Gift Show on Saturday and Sunday.
Fifty juried artisans are participating in the gift show. At Kenan Arena, new and returning vendors will display a variety of crafts made from glass, concrete, fiber, wood, clay and other media. In addition, six gourmet food vendors will be present, offering wine, cheese, jam, honey, chocolate and organic mushrooms, alongside the Kenan Arts Council’s Gourmet Goody Booth. Friends of the Kenan Herb Club will have wreaths and natural items from member gardens.
“We guarantee there will be something for everyone,” gift show co-chair Jane Corser said.
The gift show is ongoing from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the arena off Beattie Avenue. The onsite caterer is Ashley’s Culinary Creations. A quilt will be raffled by the Kenan Quilters Guild and a $500 VISA gift card will be raffled as well.
• • •
Christmas Village, in its second year, is designed to offer activities for children and families while they’re attending the gift show.
The focal point is Santa’s Workshop, in the Kenan Arena annex, where a gift station will be set up for children to create a craft gift. While parents / guardians shop the gift show, they can leave their child at Santa’s Workshop for 25 minutes (after signing a consent form), during which time the child can make a special craft, decorate a gift bag and have their gift wrapped and ready for Christmas.
Santa’s Workshop is supervised by members of the Kenan Center Youth Board and access is included in the $5 admission to the gift show. (Youths aged 15 and younger are admitted to the gift show free of charge.)
Also in the annex, Storytime With Santa will take place at 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday, and Storytime With The Holiday Book Fairy is scheduled for 11:15 a.m., 1:15 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. Sunday. The story being read is “The Night Before Christmas in New York.”
Christmas Village also includes:
— The Santa’s Elves Scavenger Hunt on the Kenan Center campus. Stop by the Kenan Center’s table at the gift show to get the list. Youths who return having found the “missing” elves will get a prize.
— The Letters to Santa table, where children can get a special letter to fill out and drop into Santa’s mailbox in front of Kenan House any time until Dec. 18. Note, children can get a letter back from Santa if they include their return address.
— Dyan Mulvey Dance Academy’s Holiday Spectacular dance performance in front of Kenan House at 11 a.m. Saturday.
— The Bentley Snowflake Collection display at Kenan House Gallery. The exhibit is from Wilson A. Bentley, who developed the techniques and equipment to photograph individual snowflakes captured in glass plates. A portion of this Buffalo Museum of Science collection is on loan to the Kenan Center.
— The storybook trail in Daisy’s Adventure Garden, featuring “I Saw Santa in New York”. A light display leads the way between Kenan House and the arena.
• • •
After gift show hours Saturday, the Buffalo Jazz Collective will perform the concert “Holiday Celebration” at the Taylor Theater. Tickets are available at kenancenter.ticketleap.com.
