Kenan Center announces g(art)en artist winners  

Temporary outdoor art installations are returning to the Kenan Center gardens on July 10-11 during the organization's second annual g(art)en event.
“This event was launched during Lockport in Bloom last year to encourage the community to engage with the Kenan Campus in a safe way, while supporting regional artists,” said Parrish Gibbons Herzog, Kenan Center development and PR manager.
After a review of several proposals from the community, four artists were selected to have works on display during g(art)en. The artists and their installation titles are:
— Dominique Mediak-Pirigyi, Ceramic Flowers.
— Robin Gabriella Damiano, Fairy Garden Sculptures.
— Ellen Martin (Lockport Public Arts Council), Funnions.
— Brian and Kim Christy, Passing By.
Each artist will receive a stipend to support the creation of their work. The stipends are sponsored by Greater Lockport Development Corporation, Kavinoky Cook LLP and Cornerstone Community Federal Credit Union.
Of Funnions, Ellen Martin said, “My concept is to create small alliums using hundreds of yarn pom poms on wooden skewers in various sizes and at varied heights. I am a big fan of 'portmanteaux,' which is a blend of two words, so instead of fake or faux onions, we would call this 'fun-yuns' or 'funnions'."
The installation will be 500 to 1,000 pieces on a section of grass.
g(art)en overlaps with the Kenan Center American Craftsmen 50th Anniversary Weekend on the Kenan Center campus, which includes the American Craftsmen Artisan Fair, Lockport in Bloom and Chalk Walk. For more information, visit www.kenancenter.org or call 433-2617.
