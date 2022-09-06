The Kenan Center’s last Music in the Gardens concert of the season is a tribute to the late musician Sara Rogers.
Jazz musician Alex McArthur and vocalist Cortney Chyme, who comprised the band GirlCrush+ with Rogers, will play in her honor from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday. The duo will be joined by Matt’s Music Youth Vocal Performance team for a portion of the concert.
“To honor Sara’s connection to younger voices and supporting them we want to do a portion of the night being Alex McArthur and Cortney Chyme and a portion of the night showcasing the future,” Chyme said.
Rogers, who died while riding her bike in June, was an intricate part of the Western New York music community, having played with dozens of bands and musicians, and influencing the lives of hundreds of youths through music therapy, according to Parrish Gibbons Herzog, assistant director of the Kenan Center.
Rogers was a staple at the Kenan Center, participating in Coffee with Kenan, Music in the Gardens for Youth, and Jazz at the Taylor. GirlCrush+ was scheduled to play the Music in the Gardens series this month.
A 50/50 during the tribute concert will benefit two organizations close to Rogers: Buffalo C.A.R.E.S and Rooted In Love.
Music in the Gardens takes place on the lawn outside Kenan House Gallery. General admission is free and concert-goers are welcome to bring chairs or blankets for seating. Picnics and non-alcoholic beverages are permitted. Money-Bag Dumplings will be on site selling food.
For information about VIP Beer Garden tickets, go to: www.kenancenter.org.
