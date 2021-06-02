Kenan Center is Cornerstone's third community grantee

The Kenan Center is the latest recipient of a community support grant from Cornerstone Community Federal Credit Union. At the check presentation are, from left: Eric Hepkins, Cornerstone CEO; Parrish Gibbons Herzog, Kenan Center development and public relations manager; Susan Przybyl, Kenan Center executive director; Dave Nemi, chairman of the Cornerstone board of directors; and Ashleah Canastraro, Cornerstone director of marketing. (Contributed image)