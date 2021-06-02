Kenan Center is Cornerstone's third community grantee

Continuing its commitment to invest in nonprofits in Niagara County, Cornerstone Community Federal Credit Union distributed its third of four planned gifts to the Kenan Center, whose mission is to provide the community with cultural, educational and recreational opportunities.
A check in the amount of $3,500 was presented to Kenan Center representatives Susan Przybyl, executive director, and Parrish Gibbons Herzog, development and public relations manager, on May 25.
“In partnership with Cornerstone Community Federal Credit Union, the Kenan Center is thrilled to continue to expand our ability to offer accessible arts, education and recreation programming to our region,” Przybyl said.
The Kenan Center is a 25-acre campus developed on property originally owned by Mr. and Mrs. William Rand Kenan, Jr. Since its dedication in 1969, it has grown from a community center serving Lockport residents to one of the premier arts, education and recreation facilities in the Buffalo Niagara region.
Cornerstone is investing in nonprofits in the county that work to benefit community members.
"We are pleased to acknowledge the impact that the Kenan Center has on our community," Cornerstone board chair David Nemi said. "With this third community donation, we are confident that this wonderful institution will continue to bring great benefit to our friends and neighbors."
