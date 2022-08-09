Kenan House Gallery’s next exhibit, titled Into the Wild, is a collection of wildlife-focused fine art and photography from regional and national artists including Charles Brown, Dick Collins, Kateri Ewing, Judy Hartke, Dan Meyer, Len Rusin, Frederick Szatkowski and Jeff Tracy.
The opening reception is scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Peter Lotz with Skyhunters will be on site with a golden eagle and a variety of other birds to offer a raptor flying demo at 3 p.m. Lotz will set up outside the gallery and the birds will be on a perch for photo opportunities. The event is free and open to the public.
Into the Wild includes photography by Jeff Tracy, who just returned to New York from a trip that brought him “into the wild.” Photographs from that trip will be included into the exhibition.
“I recently returned from a second trip to Tanzania to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro and enjoy 3-1/2 days of safari,” Tracy said. “The trip had been postponed due to Covid and was a long time in coming. The safari included time in Lake Manyara National Park, Ngorongoro Crater National Park and Tarangire National Park.”
Into the Wild will be on view from Sunday through Sept. 25. Gallery hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. After Labor Day, the gallery will be open on Saturdays from 2 to 4 p.m.
