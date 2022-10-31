Niagara County Farm Bureau held its annual meeting at the Farm and Home Center. The meeting was focused on the grassroots foundation of the organization.
President Jeannette Miller reviewed the past year chronologically, addressing the organization's lobbying efforts, the corn booth at the Niagara County Fair, Ag Literacy month and other efforts to influence the political realm.
Pat McCormick, District 2 state board director, spoke about the state Farm Bureau efforts. Although the Wage Board recommendations did not go the way the members hoped, he encouraged those present to keep up efforts to explain the issue to Governor Kathy Hochul. McCormick focused on the success of the Taste NY educational event in Queens, which was attended by many political and business leaders. Another event is planned and county leaders were encouraged to participate. In addition, McCormick noted, there are new programs to encourage membership in the state organization.
The meeting concluded with election of officers. The slate is composed of: Kevin Bittner, president; Mark Russell, vice president; and board members Kassidy Voelpel, Jeannette Miller, Kelly Raby, Trevor Ganshaw and Max Russell.
Bittner said his goal as president is to ensure that Farm Bureau "will represent all farms, large and small."
To inquire about membership in Niagara County Farm Bureau, ask any current member for an application. Members who want to become involved in policy development or events should speak with Bittner or any other board member.
For more information about Niagara County Farm Bureau, email info@niagaracountyfarmbureau.com or call 716-735-7791.
