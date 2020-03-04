key to the locks

John McKee, second from right, received the 2019 Key to the Locks Award for his work supporting historic Erie Canal education and preservation. Nominations for the 2020 award will be taken by the Niagara History Center until April 1.

 

Nominations are being accepted for the 15th annual Key to the Locks Award, which recognizes people in Niagara County who exemplify the community spirit or promote the heritage or preservation of the historic Erie Canal.

Nomination forms are available at Niagara History Center, 215 Niagara St., Lockport, NY 14094, and at niagarahistory.org. Nominations must be submitted by April 1.

The 2019 Key to the Locks Award was given to John McKee for his work supporting canal education and preservation. 

Previous winners have included: Dianne Koplas, for encouraging historical education and tourism; David Chatt, for organizing and running the volunteer lock tender program; and Charlene Bower, for her work with landscaping the canal area.

For more information, call 434-7433.

