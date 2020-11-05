WHEATFIELD — A pet food giveaway sponsored by Mario's Emergency Pet Food ministry will take place from noon until 5 p.m. Sunday at 6969 Nash Road. To receive free kibble, bring military ID or your SNAP identification card. The giveaway is limited to one sack per family. For more information, call Paulette at 465-3654.
Kibble giveaway set for Sunday
