Three years ago William Bisher, a Lockport resident and founder of Kickball in the Parks, posted on Facebook in an attempt to organize a “pick up” kickball game in the neighborhood for his son. Bisher wanted him to meet more kids in the community and after receiving a positive response on his social media platform was connected with Mayor Michelle Roman, who also supported the initiative.
What started as the desire to play an impromptu game has grown into a kickball league that runs from June 28th through August 23rd for local youth, free of charge, in Lockport. Kickball in the Parks is now associated with the Lockport Youth Board and the city Parks and Recreation Department.
“I joined the Youth Board before the league started with the goal of giving our youth what I had as a kid,” Bisher said.
When he posted on Facebook about the need for supplies and organized sign ups, he had a tremendous response from locals.
“Our great community donated bases, balls and supplies while local businesses supported teams,” Bisher said.
Teams are sponsored by area establishments that buy each team their T-shirts. For the 2021 season, sponsor spots for the projected number of teams have already been filled and will be announced shortly, but since sign-ups have not opened yet this could be subject to change.
Kickball in the Parks is looking for more volunteers willing to coach, be referees and assist in the upcoming season. These hours also count as community service time. Contact William Bisher via Facebook messenger or at lockportsummeractivities@gmail.com for more information.
“We have had seven full teams in the 8-to-18 age group the last three years (roughly 140-160 kids) and last year we started instructional (roughly 60-70 kids)," Bisher explained. "We hope to meet that number this year and grow as we always hope to do. We project eight teams in the 8-to-18 age group this year.”
For the 2021 season, youths aged 8 to 18 years will play kickball at 5:30 p.m. on Mondays, rotating through Dolan, Altro and Outwater parks. Children aged 4 to 7 years will play at 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays at Altro Park only.
The league operated before the pandemic in 2019, as well as in 2020, so the organizers already have experience implementing the appropriate social distancing measures.
Sign ups for this year’s league can be completed virtually, on Facebook starting on April 28th, by going to the Lockport Summer Activities (Kickball in the Parks) page and filling out a form in the Announcements section.
Alternatively, sign-ups are also being held in person from noon to 3 p.m. May 8 at Outwater Park, 3 to 5:30 p.m. May 15 at Altro Park and noon to 3 p.m. May 22 at Altro Park.
“We keep the activity free by donating our time, having volunteers help us and from goods donations," Bisher said, adding that only supplies are accepted, not cash.
