With the donning of paper caps and badges, younger students at DeSales became new recruits to law enforcement.
New York State Park Police Major Clyde Doty received special recognition at DeSales Catholic School, following his heroic act preventing a man from being swept over the brink of Niagara Falls.
Students prepared breakfast for law enforcement officers on Lockport Blue Day at LHS. The day also included two panel discussions, on forensics and career opportunities, and Special Ops demonstrations.
At the annual Starpoint Turkey Trot.
A Meet and Greet event at Lockport High School included a K9.
From the Rally for Law Enforcement at Anna Merritt Elementary School.
Kids, cops and kindness
Students from Lockport City School District, DeSales Catholic School and Starpoint Central School have dined, played, jogged, skated, read stories and visited with dozens of law enforcement officers from the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, Lockport Police Department and New York State Police over the past four weeks as part of the yearlong Lockport Blue community engagement campaign. ALL PHOTOS CONTRIBUTED
1 of 6
With the donning of paper caps and badges, younger students at DeSales became new recruits to law enforcement.
New York State Park Police Major Clyde Doty received special recognition at DeSales Catholic School, following his heroic act preventing a man from being swept over the brink of Niagara Falls.
Students prepared breakfast for law enforcement officers on Lockport Blue Day at LHS. The day also included two panel discussions, on forensics and career opportunities, and Special Ops demonstrations.
At the annual Starpoint Turkey Trot.
A Meet and Greet event at Lockport High School included a K9.
From the Rally for Law Enforcement at Anna Merritt Elementary School.
Justin D. Schott, November 22, 2019, beloved son of David and Linda (Dietz) Schott; dear brother of Laura (Jeff) Wahl and Deborah (Jim) Lacey; uncle of Michael and Brian Wahl and Emma and Cooper Lacey; nephew of Kenneth Dietz, Betty Lou (Donald) Guenther, Linda (John) Walsh, Wendy (David) Zv…
Phillip Presnell passed November 26, 2019. Survived by step-father Ronald (Roberta) Estep, Sr.; siblings, Frank, Kathy, Nickson (Patti) Presnell, Robin (Richie) Burke, Ronald (Tina) Estep, Jr.; nieces and nephews. Pruddenandkandt.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.